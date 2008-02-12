Yummy mummies Mel and Isla take a wintry stroll with their girls

Doting mums Melanie Brown and Isla Fisher got their week started with some quality mother-daughter time in New York on Monday. And with the Big Apple experiencing a cold snap the Spice Girl and Wedding Crashers actress took special care to make sure their little ones were wrapped up warm against the chill.



Angel Iris, who turns one on April 3 – a birthday she shares with dad Eddie Murphy – looked like Little Red Riding Hood in her scarlet coat as her pop singer mum carried her on her hip. Meanwhile three-month-old Olive, whose dad is British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, peeked sleepily from the toasty depths of a cosy sheepskin carry bag.



Isla, who's currently on cinema screens in the romantic comedy Definitely, Maybe, was in the Big Apple to film a leading role in another comic outing, Confessions Of A Shopaholic. She stars as a financial journalist with a penchant for retail therapy who falls for a wealthy entrepreneur – played by English actor Hugh Dancy.



The 32-year-old flame-haired beauty isn't the only celebrity parent who prefers not to be parted with their family while on location. Gladiator actor Russell Crowe, who is based in Sydney, was seen enjoying the company of son Charles and wife Danielle on the LA set of State Of Play – a remake of the BBC political thriller. Young Charlie, four, was appropriately attired in a 'Mr Happy' t-shirt as he walked hand-in-hand in the sunshine with his famous dad.