'Hermione' rebels as actress falls under bad boy rocker's spell

13 FEBRUARY 2008

In her role as Hermione Granger Emma Watson is the perfect goody-two-shoes with a squeaky clean image and A grades to boot. But the 17-year-old Harry Potter actress seems to be more than a little keen to distance herself from her swotty on-screen persona these days. As well as a glamorous new image – helped by a Chanel-packed wardrobe – she is hanging out with hell-raising rock stars.



Emma, who is studying for her A-levels and hopes to go to Cambridge University, was seen hitting it off with Razorlight singer Johnny Borrell, ten years her senior, during a London fashion party at the National Gallery this week. According to a fellow guest she went over to talk to Pixie Geldof, who was chatting to the rocker at the time, and she and Johnny immediately clicked. "It was clear they had loads to talk about – even if they don't look like they have much in common," says the source.



They got on so well they left the party together in the same cab and headed to another fashion party at a nightclub and then on to a private event at the Dorchester hotel.



With her model good looks – she's signed up to the same model agency as Kate Moss – and an estimated £10 million personal fortune, Emma is one of the most eligible girls on the London social scene. Johnny, meanwhile, is known for his partying ways and last year's five-month liaison with Hollywood star Kirsten Dunst.