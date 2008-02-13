Cool Kelly gets back in the groove on the social circuit

Sunkissed and relaxed after a two-week holiday, Kelly seemed almost back to her usual bubbly self at a magazine awards show
The event's woman of the year, Kylie, was also in a lighthearted mood as she celebrated with her pal David Walliams
Fellow pop diva Lily was pretty as a picture and seemed to have put her recent cares behind her
13 FEBRUARY 2008
Flashing a luminous smile on a night out in London, Kelly Brook showed she's eager to get back to work. In her first public appearance since her beloved father passed away, the actress and swimwear designer was adding her inimitable sparkle to a trendy magazine awards event on Tuesday.
"I'm feeling fabulous," said Kelly as she mingled with the evening's woman of the year Kylie Minogue and Atonement star James McAvoy, who was named best actor.
Dressed in a cerulean goddess gown, former Strictly dance contestant Kelly looked it, too, as she showed off a golden tan picked up on a two-week break with her mum.
The evening served as a tonic for another young starlet. Smile singer Lily Allen made a last minute decision to attend and have some much-needed fun after her recent split with Chemical Brothers boyfriend Ed Simons.
She definitely looked like she'd got the spring back in her step as she twirled for the cameras in a pretty Fifties-style ensemble.