Cool Kelly gets back in the groove on the social circuit

Sunkissed and relaxed after a two-week holiday, Kelly seemed almost back to her usual bubbly self at a magazine awards show

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

The event's woman of the year, Kylie, was also in a lighthearted mood as she celebrated with her pal David Walliams

Photo: © Getty Images

Fellow pop diva Lily was pretty as a picture and seemed to have put her recent cares behind her

Photo: © Getty Images