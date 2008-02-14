Madonna in Berlin to present her big screen directorial debut

14 FEBRUARY 2008

Not content with being the queen of pop, trying her hand at designing, and being an actress, Madonna has added another venture to her already impressive CV. Like husband Guy Ritchie, the Material Girl has stepped behind the camera to direct. And the result, Filth And Wisdom, has already received positive reviews from those who attended it's preview at the Berlin Film Festival.



The film tells the tale of a Ukrainian immigrant, and self-proclaimed philosopher and poet, as he strives for stardom with his gypsy punk band. He is portrayed by Eugene Hutz, member of real-life band Gogol Bordello, whose music features in the flick along with Madonna's Erotica and Britney Spears' Baby One More Time.



Asked whether she had asked Guy's advice while lensing the comedy, the 49-year-old replied: "Not the editing so much, but definitely before I started filming. He said: 'Confidence, that's the most important thing that you need to exude on a set, confidence'."



Producing her own screen offering is an experience Madonna wants to repeat. "It's definitely not a one-off," says the singer, who'll be unveiling a documentary about Malawi – the birthplace of her adopted son David Banda - at the Cannes Film Festival in May.