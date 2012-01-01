Naomi boogies down with lizard pals in new ad campaign

The leggy beauty lets rip to the tune of Thriller with a bunch of uber-cool animated lizards
Her scaly pals are transformed into a mini-version of the zombie dancers in Michael Jackson's iconic music video, after their leader steals a sip of Naomi's fruit drink
The British catwalk star hangs out with her animated pals in the soft drink ad
14 FEBRUARY 2008
Having shown off her fancy footwork last year on the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing, catwalk star Naomi Campbell has been strutting her stuff again. This time her dance partners are slightly more unconventional, though.
The 37-year-old model is the star of an American TV soft drink commercial - lensed for this month's Super Bowl - in which she shares a funky dance routine with animated lizards boogying on down to the sound of Michael Jackson's smash hit Thriller.
As the first distinctive beats of the song play out, Naomi - gorgeous in a spangly top and mini skirt - sashays into view with a tiny animated lizard at her feet. As she pops the cap off the drink her scaly pal leaps up to get his share - and is instantly transformed, along with his lizard buddies, into the ultimate funky dance partner.