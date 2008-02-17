Paul and Heather back in court to end their marriage

Looking relaxed and happy, former model Heather leaves court last Friday. Reports claim the couple have agreed a £55 million divorce deal
In contrast, her former husband - whose fortune is worth an estimated £825 million - seems thoughtful at the end of their week-long hearing
17 FEBRUARY 2008
Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney will still face his former wife Heather Mills in court on Monday despite reports at the weekend saying he has agreed a £55 million divorce settlement.
Following a five-day clash at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, it is claimed the couple finally reached a deal late on Friday.
Paul is said to have agreed to pay the former model a £20 million lump sum and then £2.5 million each year for their daughter, Beatrice. The payment will stop when their four-year-old turns 18.
In return, 40-year-old Heather, who will also be granted 24-hour security, has agreed not to speak publicly about their marriage. The settlement would be Britain's biggest divorce pay-out.
Heather and Sir Paul, 65, who married in 2002, will reportedly use Monday's court date to finalise the agreement and end their four-year marriage.
Details of any deal will remain confidential unless the matter is taken to the Court of Appeal.