Oscar-winning actress Charlize smiles lovingly at Irish boyfriend Stuart Townsend this weekend as the actor makes his directorial debut with the film Battle In Seattle
Photo: © Getty Images
Kind-hearted Naomi is a renowned charity campaigner, joining Nelson Mandela and his wife, Graca Machel, to raise funds in the fight against AIDS
17 FEBRUARY 2008
With her stunning collection of Dior dresses, actress Charlize Theron has epitomised glamour at the Oscars. This year, the Monster star is going for something different – her pyjamas.
In Dublin this weekend for the Irish premiere of boyfriend Stuart Townsend's new movie Battle In Seattle, the South African blonde beauty revealed she'll be watching next week's event at home.
"We don't have any nominations or anything like that in the house so we sit in our jammies and watch it on the couch," she said.
Another celeb who'll apparently be missing the glitzy bash is British supermodel Naomi Campbell.
The kind-hearted Brit will be giving up the red carpet to help those less fortunate.
"It'll be the first time in ten years I've not been to the Oscars as I am doing charity work in Brazil," she told the Sunday Mirror.