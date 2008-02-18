No fairytale ending for jungle lovebirds Cerys and Marc

Three months ago they were cuddling under the stars in the Australian bush as millions tuned in to watch their growing chemistry. But Cerys Matthews and Marc Bannerman won't be heading up the aisle like 2004 I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! couple Katie Price and Peter Andre. The Welsh singer apparently called off her romance with the former EastEnders star over the telephone two days before Valentine's Day following a series of rows.



"The passion fizzled out and they've hardly seen each other in the last month," a friend of Cerys told The Daily Mail. "All the talk of having babies and settling down turned to dust. She realised the relationship was going nowhere and wants to concentrate on her tour." The 38-year-old mum – who previously described Marc as her "soul-mate" - is back living at her parents' house near St David's in West Wales with children Glenys Pearl, four, and two-year-old Johnny Jones.



Marc's mother, meanwhile, has spoken of his heartbreak over the end of the affair. "It's finished with Cerys," says Dolores Noronha. "He's very upset, very down." The actor was publicly dropped by girlfriend of two-and-a-half years Sarah Matravers, 33, after she watched him flirting with Cerys on the hit reality show. She has since gone on to date a millionaire TV producer from New Zealand.



Back in December the future looked rosy for the former Catatonia singer and her jungle beau. "We're going to take things slowly but I've a really amazing feeling about us," she said at the time. I'm in love with Marc and I think he feels the same. I'd like us to spend the rest of our lives together."