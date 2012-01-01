Not over yet for Richard and Judy as they fight to continue show

18 FEBRUARY 2008

Richard and Judy are in secret talks to save their Channel 4 talk show - just four months after their surprise announcement they would quit the sofa later this year.



TV's golden couple has been negotiating to continue the programme with rival stations. ITV, whom they left in 2001, and digital channel Living are among those that have reportedly been approached.



"I'd be surprised if it didn't continue in some form or other," a source at Cactus Television told the Daily Mirror newspaper. "That is what they're good at and what people want to see them doing."



Some 2.6 million viewers of the couple's 5pm slot had been preparing themselves for the end of an era in TV since last November. At the time Richard said the moment had come to end 20 years of broadcasting together with his wife, while they could go out "on a high".