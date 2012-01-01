Beckhams treat their little Harry Potters to Broadway musical

19 FEBRUARY 2008

They were off to see The Little Mermaid on Broadway, but it was clear which screen character is Cruz and Romeo Beckham's real icon. David and Victoria's youngest sons wore matching Hogwarts hats and scarves in tribute to boy wizard Harry Potter as they headed off for an evening's entertainment with their famous parents. A week earlier Cruz, who turns three on Thursday, was seen wearing the same accessories on an outing to New York toy store FAO Schwartz.



Despite their enthusiasm for the Potter movies, the boys no doubt had a magical time at the Disney musical. They were joined by their older brother Brooklyn, eight, who is looking increasingly like a mini-version of his dad, on this occasion in a similar pea-coat.



The theatrical outing was possibly a pre-birthday treat for young Cruz as David had to jet of to Honolulu on Monday to play in the inaugural Pan-Pacific Championship tournament which starts Wednesday.