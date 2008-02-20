Anjelica exudes Oscar-style glamour at LA costume awards

Anjelica Huston showed the younger generation of stars how red carpet glamour is done this week as she hosted the annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in LA.



The 56-year-old actress and former model couldn't fail to turn heads in a daring split-to-the-thigh scarlet gown which she accessorised with matching heels. As Oscar weekend approaches, fashion watchers are more focused than ever on cinema's leading ladies and Anjelica's confident style could certainly inspire this year's nominees.



She was joined by Tom Cruise's wife Katie Holmes at the awards event - which honours costume design in films, TV and commercials. The young actress, who is fast becoming something of a fashion icon herself, was supremely elegant in a metal grey gown with crystal detailing. The mum-of-one was appropriately given the task of handing out the Swarovski president's award to her husband's business partner Paula Wagner, CEO of United Artists.



Tuesday evening's big winners included costumier Julie Weiss for excellency in contemporary film for Will Ferrell comedy Blades Of Glory and Colleen Atwood. Coleen, who is also nominated for an Oscar, won in the category of period film design for Sweeney Todd.