Heidi and Seal have a feline moment on birthday Disneyland trip

21 FEBRUARY 2008

Although they were celebrating Seal's 45th birthday, the singer and his model wife Heidi Klum showed they're still big kids at heart on a trip to Disneyland this week. The couple got into the fun mood at the theme park by having their faces painted like cats.



While the Victoria's Secret model opted for a cheetah design, her birthday boy beau went for a more unusual take on the feline theme. Above the traditional cheetah spots he had a green snake painted across his forehead.



Both seemed equally pleased with the results, though, as they laughed and did cat impressions while taking to the air on the famous Dumbo ride.



The Kiss From A Rose singer's children were also enjoying the trip to Disneyland to celebrate their famous dad's special day. Two-year-old Henry and Johan, one, had cat-inspired face paint too, whereas three-year-old Leni, Heidi's daughter by Formula One mogul Flavio Briatore, chose a pretty pink design to match her white princess dress.