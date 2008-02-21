Having expressed an interest in agriculture in the past, the resourceful actress now plans to have a go at bottling the juice from the apples growing on her farm. The TV presenter shares the estate with her American partner Billy Zane when he is over from Los Angeles

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photo to enlarge

The orchards form part of the 1,000-acres Kelly owns in Kent, a county dubbed the 'garden of England' for its fruit growing industry

Photo: © Getty Images