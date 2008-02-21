Having expressed an interest in agriculture in the past, the resourceful actress now plans to have a go at bottling the juice from the apples growing on her farm. The TV presenter shares the estate with her American partner Billy Zane when he is over from Los Angeles
The orchards form part of the 1,000-acres Kelly owns in Kent, a county dubbed the 'garden of England' for its fruit growing industry
Already worth an estimated £5 million, Kelly Brook now has a juicy new plan to further cement her fortune. The business-minded actress plans to sell apples grown on her Kent farm.
Kelly is the owner of a beautiful 15th-century listed farmhouse surrounded by 1,000 acres of land in Kent, the county dubbed the 'garden of England' for its fruit-growing industry. Purchased for just over £1 million in 2006 - so she could be near her childhood family home of Rochester - the estate includes an orchard.
Enterprising Kelly has taken advice from a local organic farmer about how to make the most of her country home. "She's really keen to explore her own line in fruit juice," says a source.
When 28-year-old Kelly revealed her interest in farming on Sharon Osbourne's chat show last year, the X Factor judge ribbed the brunette about her new pastoral pursuits. Kelly may have the last laugh, though, if the fruit juice venture goes the same way as her successful swimwear line, perfume and calendar.