The couple, who tied the knot on New Year's Eve, marked their union with matching body art while on honeymoon in Mexico

Photo: © Getty Images

Laurence revealed his Beckham-style tattoo during an interview on This Morning

Photo: © This Morning

Billie apparently now has a 'Mr Fox' tattoo while the Lewis actor has 'Mrs Fox' and the date of their wedding day inked on his forearm

Photo: © This Morning