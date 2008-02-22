The couple, who tied the knot on New Year's Eve, marked their union with matching body art while on honeymoon in Mexico
Laurence revealed his Beckham-style tattoo during an interview on This Morning
Billie apparently now has a 'Mr Fox' tattoo while the Lewis actor has 'Mrs Fox' and the date of their wedding day inked on his forearm
Most newlyweds come back from honeymoon with a raft of photos and a few local craft items. Lewis actor Laurence Fox and his new bride Billie Piper apparently went one step further, though, returning to their West Sussex home from their romantic break in Mexico with some new body art. The Harrow-educated actor revealed a Beckham-like tattoo on his left forearm - which records the date of the couple's wedding - by pulling up his shirt sleeve during an appearance on This Morning.
"We got tattoos," he told presenter Eamonn Holmes. "I got inked Mrs Fox 31.12.07 and she got Mr Fox, after a drunken lunch on honeymoon." It remains to be seen whether 29-year-old Laurence will add to the tattoo, like Becks who began his colourful collection with the birth of son Brooklyn.
When Eamonn jokingly asked if he and the former Dr Who actress were still together, he quipped: "We are – just! Six weeks and we're hanging on." On a more serious note he revealed marriage feels different. "It's a bit more real, everything you do has consequences that having a girlfriend doesn't. It's great. "