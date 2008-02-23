Kevin agrees to let Britney visit their children once more

Britney Spears will soon be able to see her children again, lawyers acting for the singer's ex-husband have revealed.



The troubled pop star had visitation rights suspended at the beginning of January, when dancer Kevin Federline was given sole custody of Sean Preston, two, and one-year-old Jayden James.



But this weekend, lawyer Mark Kaplan said Britney, 26, would be seeing her two sons "very soon".



Praise for the breakthrough should go to Britney's father, said a spokesman for Kevin.



"James Spears went a long way in terms of stabilizing an environment that surrounded Britney which was wildly in flux," said Elliot Mintz. "It's clear Britney is in a different place now than she was a week or two ago."



James moved to Los Angeles earlier this month to help his daughter through her recent troubles. Along with mum Lynne, he is believed to have pressed for Britney to see her young boys, saying it would help their daughter heal.