Smiles and hugs as Oscar set party at post ceremony bashes

25 FEBRUARY 2008

With the last trophy claimed, the night was still young for attendees of this year's Academy Awards. Winners, nominees and famous faces went on to celebrate at high-profile parties around LA.



In the absence of the traditional Vanity Fair affair, the hottest ticket in town was arguably Elton John's gathering. The music icon's Chopard-presented benefit bash - at which Sharon Stone donated a Corvette to be auctioned for Elton's AIDS charity - was packed with so many celeb guests organisers feared there wouldn't be enough room to accommodate everyone.



The singer was the perfect host chatting and mingling with famous invitees who included Mystic River actor Sean Penn, model Petra Nemcova and Batman & Robin star Chris O'Donell. Best actress winner Marion Cotillard was also there and clearly still on a high from her victory. Among those congratulating the French beauty on her win was Underworld star Kate Beckinsale, who gave her a warm hug as they both hit the dancefloor.



Marion's sunny mood was also evident at the earlier Governors Ball, which is the first stop for la creme de la creme of the evening's party set.



Other celebrating Academy Award winners included Ethan and Joel Coen, who were congratulated by screen hunk George Clooney and his girlfriend Sarah Larson. While Spanish actor Javier Bardem's success in the best supporting actor category clearly got the thumbs up from last year's best actress winner, Helen Mirren.