hands-on mums

While some busy A-list mums still rely on the helping hands of a nanny or two, more and more famous faces are taking a hands-on approach to motherhood. Here we take a look at those who are clearly as happy spending time with their kids as they are performing royal duties or lensing their latest film. Australia-born Mary of Denmark, pictured with her two-year-old Christian during a break in Switzerland this month, obviously relishes time with her husband and their two young children

All photos: © Getty Images, Rex, Alphapress.com