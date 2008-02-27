Kelly and her American fiancé Billy Zane join guest of honour Claudia at the London party
Chanteuse Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her husband Richard were also on the guest list
The party's restaurant venue was decorated with black and white photographs of the German model taken by Karl Lagerfeld for the Dom Perignon campaign
27 FEBRUARY 2008
There was no mistaking who was guest of honour at an exclusive Dom Perignon party on Tuesday night. Guests including model Kelly Brook and her Hollywood beau Billy Zane rubbed shoulders with London's jet-set against a backdrop adorned with stunning black and white shots of Claudia Schiffer.
The photos by Karl Lagerfeld form part of a new campaign fronted by the German model for the champagne label.
"I have known Karl for years and when we sat next to each other at a dinner party last year, he asked me to be in this fabulous campaign," revealed Claudia, who'd chosen a Christian Dior dress teamed with Louboutin heels for the occasion. "Obviously, I was so happy to do it!"
Fellow guests Sophie Ellis-Bextor, her husband Richard Jones - bassist with rock band The Feeling - and celeb hairdresser Nicky Clarke, seemed to be enjoying themselves, too, as they listened to music from The Gorillaz and sipped glasses of vintage champagne into the early hours.