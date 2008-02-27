Rod relaxes with Penny and Alastair on Down Under tour

27 FEBRUARY 2008

Currently on a month-long tour of Australasia, Rod Stewart has been making the most of the southern hemisphere summer by relaxing in the sun with wife Penny Lancaster and their two-year-old son Alastair. The Scottish singer has been delighting fans in New Zealand and Australia with his gigs, belting out classics such as You Wear It Well and This Old Heart Of Mine.



The 63-year-old rocker kicked off his tour in Auckland earlier this month and was seen enjoying the sun, sea and sand of Mission Bay Beach during the day. Just ten minutes from the city centre, Mission Beach is a paradise for sunbathers, swimmers, windsurfers and kite-boarders. After his Vector Arena gig the night before, though, Rod was content to simply chill out on the beach. And he seemed to be feeling the effects of his energetic performance, calling on his model wife to help pull him back to his feet.



After thrilling Kiwi fans the gravel-voiced crooner headed to Australia where he performed in Sydney and a Hunter Valley winery. The vineyard has played host to a range of world-famous artists, including Elton John who performed there in December. Just a day trip from Sydney, the valley is the perfect place to check out leading New World shiraz and semillon wines as well as some beautiful scenery.



On Wednesday Rod and Penny looked in holiday mode as they sauntered through the streets of Sydney's Double Bay area, which is known for its fine fashion boutiques and buzzing cafe society. After stopping for coffee at the Double Bay Courtyard Cafe Penny went on to stock up on t-shirts and jeans at a store in trendy Paddington.



While in Sydney the family has been making the most of not only the sunshine and shopping but also the fabulous restaurant scene. The city's most exclusive eatery, Aria - which enjoys panoramic views of the harbour and Opera House - is among those they visited.