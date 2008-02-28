The judge who presided over the hearing between Heather and her estranged husband will deliver his assessment in private on March 17. However, he has taken the unusual step of indicating that he may release details of the size of the settlement, which could be the biggest in British legal history

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

The task of ruling on how much of Paul's fortune Heather is entitled to went to the judge after the couple were unable to come to a consensual deal at the end of their closed-doors hearing earlier this month

Photo: © Getty Images