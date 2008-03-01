Claudia in Paris to view latest Chanel creations

As one of the most important weeks in the fashion calendar draws to a close, a host of famous faces arrived at the Chanel show to catch a glimpse of the new collection from the leading French design house.



Stars lining the front row of the show included supermodel Claudia Schiffer – recently snapped by Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld for a new champagne campaign – who arrived in a simple LBD vamped up with striking red panels and a matching clutch.



Also in attendance was 20-year-old singing sensation Rihanna, who proved her fashionista credentials by opting for a striking patterned jumper dress teamed with electric blue T-bar heels.



Legendary snapper Mario Testino took the opportunity to capture some catwalk moments on his camera from his front row seat. American actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen - creators of their own high-end fashion label, The Row - also joined the high-profile guests enjoying the designs, which were heavy on black and grey skirt and jacket combinations, often in tweedy fabrics.



Throughout the week famous faces have flocked to the French capital to see the latest creations by leading European designers. US rapper Kanye West has been a regular at many of the runway shows, including Yves Saint Laurent and Stella McCartney. American actress Julianne Moore was also at YSL, alongside Camilla Al Fayed, while Lucy Lui and Monica Cruz were spotted in the front row at Dior.