Paris Hilton steps out with an unusual shopping partner

2 MARCH 2008

American socialite Paris Hilton had an interesting new companion in tow when she went shopping in West Hollywood this week.



The 27-year-old whose new flick The Hottie And The Nottie recently premiered was joined by her personal Swami at Hollywood's Bodhi Tree philosophical bookshop.



Dressed in vibrant orange and red the Swami - a Hindu title given to those who have mastered the art of yoga and signalling devotion to god accompanied Paris and chatted to her as she browsed through the store.



Her choice of new companion seems to suggest that Paris who dressed demurely in a white dress and heels is keen to change her party-girl image and focus on her spiritual health.