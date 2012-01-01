Paris Hilton steps out with an unusual shopping partner

2 MARCH 2008

American socialite Paris Hilton had an interesting new companion in tow when she went shopping in West Hollywood this week.



The 27-year-old – whose new flick The Hottie And The Nottie recently premiered – was joined by her personal Swami at Hollywood's Bodhi Tree philosophical bookshop.



Dressed in vibrant orange and red the Swami - a Hindu title given to those who have mastered the art of yoga and signalling devotion to god – accompanied Paris and chatted to her as she browsed through the store.



Her choice of new companion seems to suggest that Paris – who dressed demurely in a white dress and heels – is keen to change her party-girl image and focus on her spiritual health.



