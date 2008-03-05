The veteran TV actor, who was joined at the premiere by his The Colour Of Magic co-star Karen David, accidentally got into the wrong car when he left the screening
Fortunately his wife Gill, pictured with the actor and their daughter at a premiere in January, was on hand to point out his mistake
In what could have been a scene from the sitcom that launched his career, Only Fools And Horses star David Jason accidently climbed into the backseat of a stranger's car as he left the London premiere of his new film on Monday night.
Luckily the actor's wife Gill Hinchcliffe was on hand to quickly point out his mistake, and the actor, clearly unphased, drew cheers from the gathered crowd as he acknowledged his error by shouting "Rodney, you plonker!", his famous catchphrase from the hit show.
The confusion came as Sir David, 68, was mobbed by fans outside the Mayfair screening of fantasy flick The Colour Of Magic. In all the bustle the veteran actor - who plays a failed wizard in the TV film - mistook a stranger's motor for his own. After Sophie rescued him from his gaff the laughing couple, who were accompanied by their seven-year-old daughter Sophie Mae, headed off to find their own vehicle.