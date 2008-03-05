Kylie is among celebrities donating favourite frocks to a good cause. Her offering is this John Galliano creation
A sparkling gold mini dress worn by Paris for the launch of her fashion range in 2007, is also going under the hammer
This silver sheath from the wardrobe of Kylie's sister Dannii is up for grabs, too
5 MARCH 2008
Anyone who's ever envied Kylie her exquisite and extensive wardrobe now has the opportunity to get their hands on one of her stunning gowns.
The diminutive singer has joined a host of other celebrities, including supermodel Naomi Campbell and soul diva Mariah Carey, in offering tantalising items from their closets for an on-line charity auction.
Kylie's contribution for the sell-off on eBay, is a slinky strapless cocktail dress which grabbed headlines when she wore it to John Galliano's 2007 Paris Fashion Week show.
Other items up for sale are a liquid silver halterneck number worn by Kylie's sister Danii to a music biz event last year, and a gold sequinned mini-dress belonging to American socialite Paris Hilton.
A total of 27 garments are being sold at three-day intervals until the end of March to mark the premiere of US actress Katherine Heigl's comedy 27 Dresses. Proceeds of sales will go to breast cancer charities.