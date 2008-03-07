'Housewives' pals on hand to help launch Eva's culinary venture

7 MARCH 2008

It was a case of another night, another red carpet event for the in-demand actresses who portray the ladies of Wisteria Lane. The Thursday night Hollywood bash held a special significance for Desperate Housewives cast members Nicolette Sheridan and Felicity Huffman, though, as it was the unveiling of their pal Eva Longoria's new Mexican eaterie.



"I'm a little nervous," admitted the actress before the launch of the restaurant, Beso - Spanish for 'kiss'. "But at least I don't have to cook!"



Though she may not be helping out in the kitchen on the first night, there was no sitting on the sidelines for Eva in any other aspect of the project. She was instrumental in the interior design of the venue - coming up with idea for the etched poetry at the entrance - including a poem by her sister, and picked out the three chandeliers that hang from the ceilings.



She even added two of her own specialities to the menu – a guacamole recipe, and her tortilla soup, "which I am renowned for," she says.



While her on-screen character, Gabby, would no doubt turn her nose up at having to lift a finger in the kitchen, Eva says she loves to cook, and is always on the lookout for new ideas to try out. "I'll go to a restaurant and if I have an amazing dish I'll go to the kitchen and ask the chef how he made it," she explains. "And then I'll make him teach me."