The 40-year-old singer and her fourth husband Michael Lockwood – who wed in a traditional Japanese ceremony in January 2006 – are expecting their first child, Lisa's rep has confirmed

Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie expecting third child this autumn

7 MARCH 2008

When Lisa Marie Presley was spotted at a New York charity event at the start of the month displaying a more curvaceous than normal figure, pregnancy reports began to circulate. Now it has emerged the stories are true - Elvis' only daughter is expecting her first child with guitarist and music producer husband Michael Lockwood this autumn.



"The couple are incredibly overjoyed," says Lisa's spokesperson, who confirmed the happy news on Friday.



The new arrival will be Lisa's third baby. She has a daughter Riley, 18, and son Benjamin, 15, with ex-husband, musician and actor Danny Keough.