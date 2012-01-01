Victoria Beckham's elegant pose in the pages of a British fashion magazine echoes images of Audrey Hepburn and Princess Margaret taken by legendary photographer Cecil Beaton

Photo: © Nick Knight taken from the April issue of British Vogue, available from Monday 10th March

Click on photos to enlarge

For the shoot she wore a series of flowing outfits and thousands of pounds worth of sparklers given to her by her husband

Photo: © Nick Knight taken from the April issue of British Vogue, available from Monday 10th March