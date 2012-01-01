Victoria Beckham's elegant pose in the pages of a British fashion magazine echoes images of Audrey Hepburn and Princess Margaret taken by legendary photographer Cecil Beaton
Photo: © Nick Knight taken from the April issue of British Vogue, available from Monday 10th March
Click on photos to enlarge
For the shoot she wore a series of flowing outfits and thousands of pounds worth of sparklers given to her by her husband
Photo: © Nick Knight taken from the April issue of British Vogue, available from Monday 10th March
7 MARCH 2008
It's not every day a girl draws comparisons with a young Princess Margaret and Audrey Hepburn. But commentators agreed that Victoria Beckham evoked memories of both beauties when she posed for her first ever cover for fashion bible Vogue.
Wearing a tulle gown by Dolce & Gabbana and dripping in Chopard diamonds given to her by husband David, Posh lived up to her nickname in the ultra-sophisticated photo shoot.
The accolade puts her in hallowed company as Kate Moss, Twiggy and Jerry Hall all feature in the magazine's pantheon of cover girls. But the modest 33-year-old played down comparisons with the models.
Said the singer-turned-designer: "I'd love to look like Linda Evangelista. "You know what? I could try for the rest of my life, but I'm never going to look like her."
The article appears in the April issue of Vogue, on sale on Monday 10th March.