The hotel heiress, who is dating the twin brother of best friend Nicole Richie's love, fuelled speculation when she arrived at a salon opening wearing a diamond ring with Benji's initials on her engagment finger
Photo: © Getty Images
Coy Paris would not confirm whether the sparkling ring meant the couple were engaged
Photo: © Getty Images
9 MARCH 2008
Since first stepping out together in February, Paris Hilton and her rocker boyfriend Benji Madden – the twin brother of Nicole Richie's love Joel – have been inseparable, frequently pictured hand in hand. On Friday the actress sparked further speculation about their whirlwind romance when she was pictured attending an event wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger bearing the initials BM.
Attending the Las Vegas opening of a new salon in the Mirage Hotel – without her Good Charlotte guitarist beau - the 27-year-old cryptically replied: "It means exactly what it means" when asked whether the ring signfied the two were heading down the aisle.
Socialite Paris - who is reported to have already met Benji's mum - ensured it wasn't just the diamonds in her ring that sparkled however. The Simple Life star arrived at the event in a silver sequinned bolero.