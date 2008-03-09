Victoria and Nicolas 'leaving LA for Britain's green lands'

9 MARCH 2008

With its beautiful blue skies and glitzy lifestyle, it's easy to see why Los Angeles is so popular with celebrities. However, it seems that two of the city's most famous inhabitants are planning to live in the UK.



When she moved to LA last year, Victoria Beckham pledged her family's future to America. Trendsetter Posh and husband David have fully fitted into the city's glamorous scene. Friends include golden couple Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes as well as Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.



Reports this weekend, however, say Britain's green land is calling the family home.



"They are coming back and London will be home for Victoria, David and their sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz," the Sunday People reported a source as saying.



The newspaper added that the couple want to continue their charity work in Britain as well as develop David's acclaimed football academies and Victoria's burgeoning career as a fashion designer.



The Beckhams aren't the only ones. The newspaper also reports that Hollywood superstar Nicolas Cage and his wife could be about to move across the pond permanently.



Former waitress Alice Kim is said to be so enchanted by the Somerset countryside she has asked her Leaving Las Vegas actor husband to move there so their son, Kal-El, two, can grow up with plenty of space around him.



Property mogul Nicolas already owns a £4 million castle in Bath that would be just perfect for the family.