'I'll make marriage last' Ulrika tells HELLO! as she weds for third time

11 MARCH 2008

Ulrika Jonsson's wedding to her partner of two and a half years, Brian Monet, was a "very modern" affair – and that's exactly how they wanted it.



"We have both been married before. I have three children from previous relationships and I am pregnant. You don't get more modern than that!" said the former weather girl, who's expecting her fourth child – the couple's first together – at the end of May.



Speaking exclusively to HELLO! for a 12-page colour report on her big day at a London hotel last week, 40-year-old Ulrika described the occasion, which the couple shared with just 14 guests, as her "idea of a dream wedding".



"It just feels 100 per cent," added the bride, who was resplendent in a Grecian maxi dress by Matthew Williamson and Jimmy Choo heels.



