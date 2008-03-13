Talented Britney earns positive reviews after filming sitcom cameo

Although she starred in chick flick Crossroads, Britney Spears has always been better known for her singing than her acting. However, when it comes to stepping into character, it seems the pop star has just what it takes. After lensing a guest appearance for US sitcom How I Met Your Mother on Wednesday, the 26-year-old drew praise from one of the show's regular cast members.



"It pains me to report that on the first day of the shoot, Britney knew her lines better than I knew mine!" revealed actor Josh Radnor, who plays the man that Britney's on-screen character falls in love with. "She's been great to work with," he added.



"She was a bit nervous, but didn't let it get to her..." reported a source. "She really seemed to enjoy herself and feel comfortable."



Britney portrays a flirty receptionist in the episode, which will hit US screens at the end of March. And the TV appearance marks the star's second cameo role. She appeared in an episode of hit comedy Will And Grace in 2006.