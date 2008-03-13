Sir Lloyd-Webber treats pals to lavish £5-million birthday bash

Elton John's title as the undisputed king of extravagant parties may be under threat after composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber has pulled out all the stops with a lavish £5 million four-day party to mark his 60th birthday.



Celebrations kicked off on Thursday, reports The Daily Mail, with 60 star guests told to have their passports at hand and be ready to be picked up by a limousine. It's understood they'll be ferried to a private airfield in north London for a champagne and lobster reception, before boarding a private jet to the Balearic Islands.



Invitees, who are thought to include Michael Caine, Roger Moore and Michael Winner, will fly to Majorca, where their host has booked exclusive hotel La Residencia, a 17th Century hideaway set in 30 acres of olive and citrus groves on a hilltop on the island's idyllic west coast.



And naturally, music will form part of the festivities, with lyricist Tim Rice in charge of the entertainment. A host of West End stars, including Andrew's first wife Phantom Of The Opera star Sarah Brightman and How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria winner Connie Fisher, are thought to be keen to perform for the birthday boy.



A source said there had been "heated discussions" about who should perform, as "they all obviously want the honour".