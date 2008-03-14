The evening, held in support of organic farming, drew legendary rockers Mick and Annie. "Eat organic, save the planet – it’s that simple," said the Eurythmics singer
Doe-eyed model Sophie was joined by her musician beau Jamie
And also enjoying a night out were new parents Tom Parker-Bowles and his wife Sara
Although it may not have sounded the most rock 'n' roll event on this year's social calendar, a luxury banquet held in London this week certainly drew an impressive crowd of music legends. The glittering event, dubbed the organic dinner party of all dinner parties, was attended by a host of A-list Brits - including Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox.
Joining them at the Feast of Albion - organised by luxury lifestyle group Quintessentially - were catwalk beauty Sophie Dahl, wearing a head-turning deep purple gown, and her musician boyfriend Jamie Cullum. The pair have recently spoken out about their much-discussed height difference - statuesque Sophie is 6ft while her beau is 5ft 4in. "We happen to be two people who met, fell madly in love and will probably produce fairly average-sized children!" Sophie joked.
Also feasting on a five-course gourmet meal - which included venison from Windsor Great Park, mutton from Highgrove and herrings from Thames Bay - was the Duchess of Cornwall's son Tom Parker-Bowles and his wife Sara.
Bridget Jones star Colin Firth was in attendance, too, joined by his Italian film producer wife Livia Giuggiolo, whereas socialite Jemima Khan stepped out solo.
The gala evening, where locally sourced and produced food was served, was held in support of the organic food industry - a cause close to Annie's heart.
"Organic... farming enables poor farmers in developing countries to get... into growing food for their families and communities in a way that's genuinely sustainable," said the environmentally conscious rocker. "Eat organic, save the planet – it’s that simple."