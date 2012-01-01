Music legend Paul's daughter Mary expecting third child

14 MARCH 2008

In the midst of Paul McCartney's divorce settlement dispute with Heather Mills, there is some happy news which will no doubt cheer the music legend through difficult times. According to reports, Paul's eldest child Mary is expecting a baby with her new partner Simon Aboud.



"They don't know whether it's a boy or a girl and they don't want to," a friend of the pair tells The Daily Mail. "Everyone is delighted and they are very happy."



Last year it was revealed that Mary had fallen in love with Simon, a London-based director, writer and producer who is divorced from his first wife. Meanwhile she's thought to have divorced her estranged husband, TV producer Alistair Donald.



Thought to be due in July, the new arrival will be 43-year-old Mary's third child. She already has two sons from her marriage to Alistair, Arthur, eight, and five-year-old Elliot.