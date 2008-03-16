Young blades prepare for a thrilling 'Dancing On Ice' final

Stars of the small screen Chris Fountain, Suzanne Shaw and Zaraah Abrahams will lace their skates for the last time on Sunday night to battle it out in the grand finale of Dancing On Ice.



Hollyoaks star Chris is the odds-on-favourite to win after scoring 29 points out of a possible 30 last week. Victory is not a sure thing, however. Singer Suzanne and former Coronation Street actor Zaraah are snapping at his skates, ensuring an exciting show.



Former Hear'Say singer Suzanne, 26, has certainly showed determination in the competition, making it to the final three despite suffering with a cracked rib and chipped ankle.



"I'm holding up," she bravely said. "It hurts every now and again but I've been having great physio so it should be ok for the final."



And although of course she would love to walk away the winner, for Waterloo Road actress Zaraah just making it to the final is something to celebrate. "It's what I came here to try and achieve and I'm over the moon," she revealed.



Fans of the hit show are in for a special treat when skating mentors Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean reprise their gold-winning Bolero routine to mark the final show. The dance helped the couple scoop top marks at the Sarajevo Olympics in 1984.