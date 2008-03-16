hellomagazineWeb
Joined by girlfriend Sarah Larson, the Michael Clayton star is honoured with a peace award for his efforts in helping the people of Darfur
Caring Drew is well-known for her work supporting charity, from getting her hands dirty working with children in Kenya to supporting events in her homeland. Here, she is joined by beau Justin Long at a fund-raising benefit for UNICEF
The boys used the publicity raised by Ocean's Thirteen to focus attention on their work, donating $1 million to the cause
16 MARCH 2008
Some of Hollywood's finest actors have got their cheque books out once more to help the world's most needy and vulnerable people.
Not On Our Watch, the charity founded by Ocean's Thirteen co-stars George Clooney, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle and Brad Pitt, have donated a whopping £250,000 to help the troubled Darfur region.
The money will go to the United Nations' World Food Programme to help it continue threatened relief flights in Sudan.
"This is a critical time for the programme," said caring George. "Without immediate additional funding, humanitarian aid in the region will be crippled."
All together, Not On Our Watch has raised more than £4.5 million for Darfur. Handsome humanitarian George and the rest of the charity's founders have become leading activists campaigning for the area.
Their contribution comes just weeks after Charlie's Angels star Drew Barrymore dipped into her own pocket to help those most in need. Appearing on the Oprah Winfrey Show, the star revealed a personal cheque for £500,000 made out to the World Food Programme.
The vibrant blond, an ambassador for the organisation, urged others to do their bit to help feed children in Africa. "I've seen the difference a cup of porridge makes in a child's life," she said, calling on everyone to help "make hunger history".
