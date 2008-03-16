Michael and Andrew have double the fun in sunny Spain

Birthday boys Sir Michael Caine and Sir Andrew Lloyd-Webber chummed up together in Majorca to have twice as much fun celebrating their landmark days.



The two men – Michael is 75 and Andrew has just turned 60 – were joined by a host of pals to mark the milestones.



As well as their stunning wives Shakira and Madeleine, friends including Sir Tim Rice, Lord Melvyn Bragg and Michael Winner jetted across to the West End composer's favourite hotel, the exclusive La Residencia, for the fun.



Reports that the bash was to cost millions were laughed off by the Any Dream Will Do judge. "If I was spending £5 million on the party as reported, I hope that I would be able to negotiate ownership of the jet and the hotel in the price," he joked.



The weekend was organised by Andrew's pretty blonde wife to say thank you to all the pals who have worked with the legendary theatre producer over the years.