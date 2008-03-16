Celebrities

In a bright and breezy gown, Paris ended her hectic day looking fresh and glamorous on the red carpet
Photo: © Getty Images
In a sleek Jil Sanders gown, Nicole Richie is looking better than ever just months after giving birth
Photo: © Getty Images

Busy weekend for Paris and Nicole as they help boyfriends celebrate

16 MARCH 2008

Hollywood's socialites were caught up in a whirlwind of activities with two major events to go to this weekend.

First off was the opening of the Maddens boys' clothing store, DCMA collective. Joining Joel and Benji at the Los Angeles shop were girlfriends Nicole Ritchie and Paris Hilton.

The two Simple Life stars sparkled as they helped their beaus celebrate. Dressed in a vintage Jill Stuart gown in cool silver, Nicole showed she's back to her stunning best after the birth of baby Harlow earlier this year.

Then, after a quick change, it was off to the glitzy bash at the Scandinavian Style Mansion, hosted by Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan.


