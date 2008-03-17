The former model, pictured arriving at court this morning, said she was "glad it's all over" after hearing the judge's decision

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

Paul, who left with only a "Thank you" to the crowd of assembled press, will pay a lump sum of £16.5 million to his estranged wife, and provide £35,000 a year for their daughter Beatrice until she turns 18

Photo: © Rex

Speaking outside London's High Court after hearing the ruling Heather said she would appeal the move to make full details of the case public, as they contain details of her daughter's schooling and daily routine

Photo: © Getty Images