17 MARCH 2008
Fresh from fronting Friday night's BBC Sport Relief extravaganza with Top Gear favourite Richard Hammond and former footie ace Gary Lineker, indefatigable Davina McCall donned her sports gear to take part in a charity run in London on Sunday. The mile-long run formed part of a series of events over the weekend which has so far raised a cool £20 million for charity.
Despite the rainy weather in the capital Davina remained in high spirits as she did warm up exercises on Victoria Embankment. The up front star previously admitted she hasn't been doing extra training in preparation for the run. "If that was true I would look like Madonna!" she joked.
The bubbly Big Brother presenter was joined by Olympic rowing champ James Cracknell, who was supported by his proud TV presenter wife Beverley Turner and their son Croyde. The pair were waiting for him at the finish line in Morocco after his last Sport Relief challenge, too. The tireless 35-year-old rowed across the English channel, cycled an epic 1,395 miles through France and Spain, and then swam the Strait of Gibraltar with TV funnyman David Walliams earlier this month.
Former athlete Dame Kelly Homes dusted off her running shoes to complete the charity mile, too, as did former model Alex Best, one-time boxing heavyweight champ Frank Bruno and record-breaking sprinter Sebastian Coe. The £20 million already raised by the Sport Relief initiative this year will go towards helping poverty stricken peoples both in the UK and abroad.