Former pop singer Suzanne, seen here with dance partner Matt Evers and son Corey, can now look forward to a £1-million payday from a string of deals after her triumph on the show
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
This high-flying routine was one of two performances given top marks by all five judges
Photo: © Rex
17 MARCH 2008
Pop singer Suzanne Shaw pulled off a stunning win on Dancing On Ice after scoring two perfect six scores - a feat not previously managed on the show.
After beating favourite Chris Fountain and actress Zaraah Abrahams in Sunday's final the former Hear 'Say singer, whose three-year-old son Corey was in the audience, gasped: "I can't believe it!".
Hugging her partner Matt Evers, she added: "I've loved every second – and I want to especially thank (our coaches) Torvill and Dean."
Suzanne and Matt's first performance to Sarah Brightman song Time To Say Goodbye brought tears to the eyes of the judging panel, earning the duo their first perfect score. For their second routine - to Madonna tune Music - they were rewarded with another round of sixes.
Her stint on the show has revitalised the career of the 26-year-old, who is now in line for a £1-million payday. As well as a contract to write a magazine column and a £500,000 modelling deal with lingerie firm Ultimo, Suzanne has been signed to play Roxie in West End musical Chicago.