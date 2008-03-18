Paris returns to reality TV to launch quest for new best pal

Five years after shooting to stardom in hit 2003 show The Simple Life, Paris Hilton is turning her attention back to reality TV. This time, though, the fun-loving socialite won't be appearing on screen with best pal Nicole Richie. Instead the star will be auditioning candidates hoping to become a member of her exclusive inner circle.



In Paris Hilton's My New Bff, set to air on MTV in the US later this year, the star will audition potential new best friends and put them through their paces before selecting a lucky winner who will be granted access to her A-list entourage.



And the bubbly blonde has very clear ideas on what she's looking for in her new pal. "Someone that I can just trust, someone who's not gonna stab me in the back like has happened a lot in this town, someone I can have fun with!" she declares.



And the Hotty And The Notty actress has revealed that her former reality co-star, new mum Nicole, doesn't mind the fact she's auditioning for a new pal.



"Nicole is my best friend and my sister, so she understands," she revealed.