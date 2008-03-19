Surprise for Sixties singer Cilla at West End theatre outing

19 MARCH 2008

A night out at the theatre led former pop star Cilla Black on an unexpected trip down memory lane this week. While attending a West End show the veteran star came face to face with one of her biggest fans - who presented her with a copy of her 1968 album Sheroo! to sign.



The flashback moment came as the flame-haired Liverpudlian stepped out to the opening night of hit Broadway show Jersey Boys with pal Christopher Biggins. And Cilla was more than happy to oblige the autograph hunter, laughing as she added her moniker to the 40-year-old vinyl record.



As she did so, Cilla also offered an insight into her own current musical preferences - admitting she's a big fan of singing sensation Amy Winehouse. "She's an incredible talent - we all know that," said the former Blind Date host. "She kind of reminds me of myself and the way I started out."



Also taking in the musical based on Sixties band The Four Seasons were EastEnders star Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott, plus Queen rocker Brian May and his actress wife Anita Dobson.