Americans in London Gwyneth and Kevin support Prince's charity

19 MARCH 2008

The 'special relationship' between Hollywood and the UK has never been stronger, as two high-profile American stars proved this week.



Movie beauty Gwyneth Paltrow and Superman Returns actor Kevin Spacey, who both call London home, lent their star power to a British charity event on Tuesday.



Gwyneth, the wife of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, appeared at the Celebrate Success Awards in London's Leicester Square alongside Life actor Damian Lewis and Prince Charles, whose Prince's Trust foundation organised the ceremony.



Sporting a fashionable new shoulder-length hairdo, the American beauty revealed: "I am a great admirer of the Prince of Wales. The work he has done through his charity to help young people is quite remarkable."



She later paid tribute to the evening's honorees – young people who've made a difference to their communities. In particular, the Running With Scissors actress singled out 20-year-old Ian Fisher, who overcame a history of substance abuse to set up a business educating school children on the dangers of drugs.



Because the 35-year-old feels so strongly about the future of her own kids, Apple, three, and one-year-old Moses, she's decided to dedicate the next year to home life. "I'm not doing another film until next autumn," she said. "Everything is about family. I'm putting movies on the back burner."