'Guardian angel' Simon pays off struggling family's mortgage

19 MARCH 2008

Although he's known as TV's Mr Nasty, Simon Cowell proved he's anything but while appearing as a guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the US this week. After learning of a three year old girl's battle with a rare form of cancer, the music industry mogul gave the world a glimpse of his caring side when he paid off her struggling family's 80,000 mortgage.



Appearing on the hit talk show with singing sensation Leona Lewis, Simon was almost moved to tears by a video in which three-year-old cancer patient Madelaine Stoen's parents told of the financial troubles they were facing due to her illness.



"I know you are having problems with your mortgage," big-hearted Simon told the parents as they joined him on stage. "As of this afternoon, your mortgage has been paid off."



Afterwards, the X Factor judge told Oprah: "The money for me is not the important part. It's when you see that film and that little girl. I said to the parents, 'It doesn't stop there. If there are any problems, I'm her guardian angel now.'"