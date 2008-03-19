'Guardian angel' Simon pays off struggling family's mortgage

19 MARCH 2008

Although he's known as TV's Mr Nasty, Simon Cowell proved he's anything but while appearing as a guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the US this week. After learning of a three year old girl's battle with a rare form of cancer, the music industry mogul gave the world a glimpse of his caring side when he paid off her struggling family's £80,000 mortgage.



Appearing on the hit talk show with singing sensation Leona Lewis, Simon was almost moved to tears by a video in which three-year-old cancer patient Madelaine Stoen's parents told of the financial troubles they were facing due to her illness.



"I know you are having problems with your mortgage," big-hearted Simon told the parents as they joined him on stage. "As of this afternoon, your mortgage has been paid off."



Afterwards, the X Factor judge told Oprah: "The money for me is not the important part. It's when you see that film and that little girl. I said to the parents, 'It doesn't stop there. If there are any problems, I'm her guardian angel now.'"