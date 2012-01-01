Heather plans to relaunch career in the US with role as TV judge

20 MARCH 2008

With her high-profile divorce from Paul McCartney behind her Heather Mills seems keen to make a fresh start. The former model is launching a bid to further her career in the US - starting with a role as a judge for next month's Miss USA beauty pageant.



Already a household name in the States as a result of her stint on last year's hit show Dancing With The Stars, Heather has landed a place alongside Donny and Marie Osmond on the pageant's panel of judges.

And the Las Vegas beauty contest isn't the only on-screen appearance the philanthropist has lined up. According to reports some of the biggest names in US TV are queuing up for the chance to get her on their show.



"Heather's in conversation with Larry King to guest present," reveals a source. "Oprah Winfrey wants her on to talk about being in the eye of a media storm. She's been asked by NBC to do a documentary about her life and her charity work."



On Wednesday, Heather relaunched her official website and is reportedly planning on updating her biography for a re-release to include her much-publicised divorce battle.



While she looks to be spending a significant amount of time across the Pond in the near future Sir Paul's ex insists a permanent move is not on the cards because of four-year-old Beatrice. "I can't leave England. I've always wanted to keep my daughter near her father…" she insists.