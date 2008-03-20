The Dancing On Ice presenter, pictured with fellow ITV star Declan Donnelly, enjoys one of her first nights off since the end of the show
Funnyman Jack Dee and Top Gear's Richard Hammond were among the guests at the ceremony
The hosts of Loose Women didn't win, but they were still on splendid form
20 MARCH 2008
Strictly speaking the night belonged to the stars of the BBC and Channel 4, who were up for a staggering 64 nominations at Wednesday's Royal Television Society Awards. That didn't stop ITV's finest from making the most of the evening.
Dancing on Ice's Holly Willoughby was on sparkling form as she held court at the Grosvenor House event, flanked by Ant and Dec, in a floor-length sequinned gown.
Also in high spirits were the presenters of ITV's Loose Women led by Coleen Nolan, and Denise Welch, who treated photographers lining the red carpet to an impromptu can-can.
Inside the venue, Richard Hammond and his fellow Top Gear presenter James May sped up to the podium to collect the BBC2 show's trophy for the features and lifestyle category.
The corporation's other big winners were the cast of Holby City, whose hospital series was named best drama, and Andrew Marr, who was the winner of two awards for his eponymous titled History Of Modern Britain programme.
Supported by his lovely Ashes To Ashes star wife Keely Hawes, Matthew MacFadyen walked away with the best actor gong for his "compelling performance" as a criminal in Channel 4's Secret Life. Meanwhile Sally Hawkins was recognised as best actress for her role in the ITV adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion.