Ten years after opening his first solo restaurant, the star of The F-Word has a string of eateries all over the world - and more are planned
The Michelin-star chef worked and studied in France for three years. Now he is putting that training to good use in choosing the dishes for his first Parisian restaurant
22 MARCH 2008
As a young chef, Gordon Ramsay learnt his trade in Paris. Now he has returned and this time, he's in charge of the kitchen.
Wednesday sees the opening of the celebrity chef's latest restaurant, Gordon Ramsay au Trianon, in Versailles. It is the culmination of a long-held dream for the Kitchen Nightmares star.
"This is where any chef wants to succeed," he says of the French capital. "This is the one I will be judged on."
The 75-seater restaurant is the latest in a long line of Gordon Ramsay eateries around the world. The 41-year-old Glaswegian also has restaurants in London, Dublin, Prague, Tokyo, Florida and New York.
And the footballer-turned-chef still has an ambition to fulfill – to get three Michelin stars on three continents.
"It won’t be until I get three stars in three cities that I’ll have achieved what I set out to achieve," he said.
As well as this, Gordon has another challenge facing him. The fourth series of the US version of Hell's Kitchen kicks off in April and this time, the lucky winner will be named Executive Chef at Gordon's London West Hollywood restaurant in Los Angeles.