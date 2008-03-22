Gordon Ramsay aims to cook up a storm with new restaurant

22 MARCH 2008

As a young chef, Gordon Ramsay learnt his trade in Paris. Now he has returned and this time, he's in charge of the kitchen.



Wednesday sees the opening of the celebrity chef's latest restaurant, Gordon Ramsay au Trianon, in Versailles. It is the culmination of a long-held dream for the Kitchen Nightmares star.



"This is where any chef wants to succeed," he says of the French capital. "This is the one I will be judged on."



The 75-seater restaurant is the latest in a long line of Gordon Ramsay eateries around the world. The 41-year-old Glaswegian also has restaurants in London, Dublin, Prague, Tokyo, Florida and New York.



And the footballer-turned-chef still has an ambition to fulfill – to get three Michelin stars on three continents.



"It won’t be until I get three stars in three cities that I’ll have achieved what I set out to achieve," he said.



As well as this, Gordon has another challenge facing him. The fourth series of the US version of Hell's Kitchen kicks off in April and this time, the lucky winner will be named Executive Chef at Gordon's London West Hollywood restaurant in Los Angeles.