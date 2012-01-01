Caring Coleen treats little sister Rosie to a day out at the footie

24 MARCH 2008

Though very much a member of the UK celebrity scene, Coleen McLoughlin still sticks to close relatives and childhood friends when she's out for a really relaxed time.



Over Easter weekend the dedicated family girl shepherded her adopted eight-year-old sister Rosie to a big game in which her football ace fiancé Wayne Rooney was playing.



Dressed in trendy white jeans and an oversize crystal-studded cardigan, Coleen, who turns 22 in a couple of weeks time, was in great spirits as the group headed to watch the striker's Manchester United side beat Liverpool 3-0.



Wayne - like all the family - dotes on the little girl, who suffers from the rare neurological disorder Rett syndrome, which has left her unable to walk, talk or feed herself.



Speaking once about the day her parents, Colette and Tony, brought Rosie home six years ago, Coleen emphasised what "joy" her sibling has brought them.



"When Rosie came to us she was just lovely, and me and my brothers Joe and Anthony loved her to bits," recalled the down-to-earth lass in an interview. "She still is just lovely and we still love her with all our hearts."