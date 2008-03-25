Danielle tells HELLO! how one blind date turned into lasting love

25 MARCH 2008

Being set up by friends is always a nervewracking proposition. For beautiful single mum Danielle Bux her anxiety was compounded by the fact her date was a successful TV presenter, who'd previously enjoyed an equally stellar career as a footballer.



Months after her meeting with Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker, the model is happy to reveal their first evening out together at an Italian restaurant turned out better than she could have dared dream.



"When I opened the door I noticed his boyish, cheeky grin and I was surprised at how much younger and more handsome he looked than on TV," said the 28-year-old speaking exclusively in HELLO!. "I thought he was lovely."



The feeling seems to have been mutual as the relationship progressed quickly, with the 47-year-old former sports ace soon inviting Danielle to move in to his Cambridge home, along with her six-year-old daughter Ella.



Blissfully in love the couple are even looking for a bigger house which can accomodate visits by Gary's four children from his previous marriage. "It's too early to say whether we'll have kids or get married... but you never know," says a contented Danielle of the future.



For more on the popular TV presenter's new love story check out Issue 1014 of HELLO! - on sale from March 25.